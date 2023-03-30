Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in India and a leading research report has only been proof of her reigning position among the actresses of India as she has been topping the list almost every month since last year. The actress is busy with multiple projects and she is currently juggling them all simultaneously.

A source close to the actress revealed that “Samantha has been shooting for Citadel in Mumbai and she is also promoting Shaakuntalam. The actress is also maintaining her workout and fitness regime simultaneously for any upcoming shoots and is also travelling to hyderabad for completing the shoot of her film Kushi.”

Samantha is going to be seen in a fairytale-like role in Shaakuntalam and we are very excited to see her in this elegant and princess Disney like role on the one hand and then to see her do some crazy action in Citadel on the other hand.

Seeing the films Samantha has up ahead in her lineup are, Kushi, Citadel, and Shaakuntalam among others.

