As Tollywood movie “Shaakuntalam”, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, inches towards theatrical release in April, the expectations around the movie are constantly on the rise. The makers have now revealed that Bollywood veteran Kabir Bedi essays the role of ancient sage Kashyapa in the Gunasekhar directorial.

Taking to social media, the team unveiled the actor’s the look and shared a short note alongside it. Read on to know what it read.

“Among the Saptarishis of the Rig Veda.. The sage from who’s name the magnificent region of ‘Kashmir’ derives its name.. A prime figure in this tale of Shakuntala-Dushyant. @iKabirBedi as Sage Kashyapa. #Shaakuntalam,” the makers, Guna Teamworks tweeted on Tuesday.

Shaakuntalam is a retelling of the classic tale of Shakuntala and Dushyant, the parents of Bharat, after whom Bharatvarsh or India derives its name.

Director and film maker Gunasekhar has in 2015 made a historical on famed Kakateeya queen Rudhramadevi who ruled over present-day Telangana. His directorial “Okkadu” starring Mahesh Babu in 2003, was a massive hit.

A historical drama film, Shaakuntalam is based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa and stars Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru dynasty. It also stars Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2023.

