National crush Rashmika Mandanna who is known for capturing the hearts of audiences with her exceptional acting skills and stunning beauty, is all ready to embrace a Marathi Mulgi avatar with her lavni performance at Zee Cine Marathi, and audiences simply can’t wait for it!

Rashmika, who knows five languages was already seen speaking Marathi in the latest video which was posted by the channel and went viral. She was ecstatic when asked about her experience and upcoming performance of a Marathi folk dance in the video.

She says, “Jab school mein thi tab pehli baar Aika daajiba song ke liye hum folk dance kia tha. That was my first encounter with a Marathi song. After that, now I am doing Lavni, so it is very very, it brings back childhood memories. Bohot hi excited hu, Pehli baar Lavni kar rahi hu. I hope aap sabko entertain hoga. So Yes, Looking forward!”At the end of the video she is seen speaking a few phrases in Marathi beautifully. “चर्चा रंगनार, बातमी गाजणार, मी येत, झी मराठी 26 मार्च, रविवार, संध्या. 7 वा”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Marathi (@zeemarathiofficial)

Recently Rashmika also took to her social media to tweet about her performance and experience learning some new Marathi phrases, and here’s what she said, “It was surreal…. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well.. soon I’ll manage to speak like little.. ❤️ hopefully! 🥰”. The audience are waiting to see her set the stage on fire!

It was surreal…. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well.. soon I’ll manage to speak like little little.. ❤️ hopefully! 🥰 https://t.co/KfXMwv6ZGW — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 20, 2023

The actress is known for her linguistic prowess and speaks six languages fluently. She believes learning a new language is like unlocking a new world, and she loves immersing herself in different cultures. Her linguistic talent has helped her excel in her acting career, and she has been praised for her ability to bring authenticity to her characters.

The actress, who is considered the national crush of India, has been able to connect with audiences uniquely due to her fluency in six different languages. By breaking language barriers, she has appealed to a wider audience and created a deeper connection with her fans. Winning hearts nationwide, Rashmika will be next seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun.

