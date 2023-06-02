Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli generally make their fans go aww with their super cute chemistry and even cuter videos. The duo had a great period of courtship before they exchanged vows and married each other. They are even seen sharing anecdotes from the period they dated each other. Now a video of Kohli, sharing a funny story from their initial dating days has gone viral.

In the video, Virat is having a conversation with South African cricketer AB de Villiers while he shares a story from his dating days. Anushka and Virat started dating in 2013 after they teamed up for a commercial with the tagline ‘Nothing to Hide.’

After the shoot, they became friends and started hanging out together. However, Anushka Sharma was very casual about this outing while Virat Kohli was dreaming of the lady to be her dream girl. As he sheepishly confessed to already dating her in her mind till one day she burst his bubble. Scroll down more to read this cute story.

In a video clip shared by a fan club of Virat and Anushka, virushkaxbaby, Virat tells de Villiers, “Actually I thought I was dating her already. So we had hung out for a few months. And then one day I remember I sent her a message, “You know when I used to be single, I would do this and that. And she’s like, “What Do you mean used to be? I didn’t know you were dating!”

Virat Kohli continues the story blushing, “I had already decided in my mind and heart that we are dating. So that was again a little awkward for me. But then eventually she was like this is a decent guy. And ya we got going.” Didn’t this make you go aww for Kohli? However, netizens had a field day reacting to this story.

A user wrote, “Bro was in a situationship before it even existed.” Another user pinched with a cheeky comment, “Even VK has been friend zoned!!!!” One more comment took a dig at Kohli and wrote, “The important question is how did he recover from that awkward situation?”

One more comment empathised with poor Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s situation and wrote, “Socha nahin thaa ki THE Virat Kohli ko hum “Us Bro Us” bolenge.” One more funny comment read, “Typical Dilli ka ladka. He most probably had told his friends,”Bhabhi h teri’.” Another comment read, “Virat is glad that he is capable of Anushka. But he doesn’t know his own worth. “Tu cheez kya hai tujhe maloom nhi hai” ! She is more lucky to have you!”

You can watch the cute video here.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched in a private ceremony in 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. The couple made it official with an adorable post with the first pictures from their big day. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” read their statement.

