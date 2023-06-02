Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and iconic actress Nargis, whom he fondly called his “guiding light” on her 94th birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram to pay a tribute, Sanjay Dutt posted a monochrome photograph of his mother and wrote: “To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was in the 1980 when Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She passed away on May 3, 1981.

Sanjay Dutt’s mother, one of India’s finest actors, Nargis began her film career as a leading lady in the early 1940s and continued to perform until 1967. She made her screen debut in a small role at the age of five with the 1935 film ‘Talash-E-Haq’. But started her journey in filmdom with the 1942 film ‘Tamanna’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

It was on the sets of ‘Mother India’ in 1957, when Nargis and late actor Sunil Dutt fell in love with each other after a fire broke out and he rescued her. They got married in 1958.

Must Read: Not Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Could Have Been Our ‘Anjali’ From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham! Karan Johar Once Revealed, “She Was Married, Wanted To Start A Family…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News