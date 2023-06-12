It was a superb Sunday for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as it ended up collecting 7.02 crores at the box office. This is truly fantastic as first Saturday was 7.20 crores and to get numbers so close to that on the second Sunday yet again shows how the film has been accepted so very well by the audiences. In fact, the numbers are less than 30% below the first Sunday of 9.90 crores, which is a fantastic hold.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have now scored a half-century in just 10 days as the total of the film has reached 53.55 crores. The film is over-performing every 3 days as, to begin with it seemed like 50 crores is a possibility, then after a few days it started looking like a 60 crores earner, and now it’s a given that 70 crores will come in as a lifetime. Again, a lot depends on how the weekdays go because if they stay over 2 crores from Monday to Thursday, then the lifetime total could well exceed even the 70 crores mark.

The combo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar has delivered yet another success after Luka Chuppi and Mimi (which was very popular on OTT). This is a formidable Jodi now and one can expect the duo to be making more films together in years to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

