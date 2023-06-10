The unbelievable run of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is continuing right into the second week as well. One thought that on Thursday, it would be a touch and go with the 3 crores mark and then at least on Friday, there would be a slight dip in numbers. However, the reverse has happened as while Thursday stayed well above the 3 crores mark at 3.24 crores, now Friday has turned out to be even better, what with 3.42 crores coming in.

Something like this happens only when a film has been widely accepted by the target audience, and that’s something which is going in favour of this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer which is continuing to win patronage amongst them. Otherwise, the numbers wouldn’t have seen an increase. All of this also means that today the film will see a very good jump and the collections will go past the 5 crores mark. That will also ensure that at least 10 crores more would be added to the total between today and tomorrow.

So far, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has collected 40.77 crores, and while the 50 crores total is now set to be surpassed by tomorrow, there is even a possibility of 52 crores total being achieved. That would be truly superb as that would take it further, close to the 60 crores total by the time the second week is through.

Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan‘s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set to have good footfall, and the industry can certainly do with a lot more in weeks to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

