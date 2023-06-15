We’re just a day away from witnessing Adipurush on the big screen. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles, the film is set for a grand release across the globe and all eyes are set on how it performs at the box office on day 1. In India, it is looking to take a huge start and in the advance booking itself, the mark of 10 crore has been crossed. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Om Raut, the magnum opus also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles. As expected, with Prabhas leading the way, the film was expected to rake in big numbers in advance ticket sales and so far, the response has been good with the ticket count coming close to 4 lakh.

As per the latest update, Adipurush has sold over 3.92 lakh tickets all across the country. In the Hindi 3D version, the film has amassed 5.70 crores gross through advance booking and the 2D version has earned 1.04 crores gross. The Telugu version has picked up the pace with the 3D version alone witnessing a sale of tickets worth 2.90 crores gross. The 2D version has hit the 1 crore mark. Overall, the film has accumulated 11.02 crores gross for day 1 through advance ticket sales (all languages, excluding blocked seats).

With 1 more day to go, Adipurush will see a solid trend in advance booking today and the mark of 15 crores is expected to be touched.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

