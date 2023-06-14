It’s bang in the middle of the second week and still, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is continuing to have good collections. On Tuesday, the film continued to collect well as the numbers stood at 2.52 crores. This is hardly any drop from Monday numbers of 2.70 crores and now it’s pretty much a given that Thursday too would be over 2 crores mark.

The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has now accumulated 58.77 crores and it will certainly coke close to 63 crores by the time the second week is through. Had it not been for Adipurush, the film would have crossed 70 crosses by close of third weekend itself. However, the Prabhas starrer is seeing a very huge release for itself and would also be fetching audience attention in a very big way. That would mean a challenge ahead for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to keep bringing in footfalls.

That said, the film has more than just done its job as it has kickstarted the month of June in a winning way and kept theatres busy between The Kerala Story and Adipurush. The idea was to not disturb the momentum that has been created at the box office of late and with Satyaprem Ki Katha following Adipurush, things are only going to get better and better for theatrical business for Bollywood films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

