After bringing in 3.42 crores on its second Friday, now Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has held on extremely well on the second Monday too, with 2.70 crores more coming in. The drop is very minimal and given the fact that it has anyways been over-performing every day, such kind of collections coming on the 11th day is good enough as well.

To think of it, the film is still collecting more than what many expected its first day to be, i.e. around 2 crores, and it’s yet to go below that mark, which won’t be the case till Thursday at least. That shows how fortunes have turned big time for this Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan film which is a shining spot in the second quarter of 2023. If at all there can be one such movie every month which exceeds expectations in a big way for the next six months as well, then Bollywood would indeed be on a revival phase.

So far, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has collected 56.25 crores at the box office and is now set to go past the 60 crores mark rather comfortably by Wednesday itself. Yes, The Flash arrives on Thursday and then Adipurush on Friday, and if somehow Zara Hatke Zara Bachke manages to survive this phase as well, then it would be on its way to being a really good earner in the film run.

