Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the production house behind such critically acclaimed films as ‘Stree’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Cocktail’, has announced a partnership with Indian Navy officer-turned-bestselling author Harinder Sikka.

The company has acquired the rights to adapt Harinder Sikka’s post-Partition separation novel ‘Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing’ into a feature film.

Starting in 1950, against the backdrop of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, it is the story of Bibi Amrit Kaur, whose life, as the book’s blurb states, has been literally torn apart by the 1947 riots.

“She’s now in a different country with a different identity. She accepts this new life gracefully and begins a new chapter. She gets married and has two children. Life, however, has something else in store for her. It breaks her apart. Again,” says the book’s blurb.

Post ‘Badlapur’, National Award-winning Director Sriram Raghavan has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan for ‘Ikkis’, which will star Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

The makers made the announcement of their exciting project on the special occasion of megastar Dharmendra Deol’s 86th Birthday.

It’s a double win this time as the national-award winning Director has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films for their latest project ‘Ikkis’ a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life.

The film will star the thespian himself along with Agastya Nanda headlining it. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The film will be going on floor next year.

