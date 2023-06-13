Om Raut’s film Adipurush is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The mythological film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead is all set to hit the big screens in three days, advance bookings are also open. Looking at the bookings, the film is off to a good start.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana, the biggie has a strong nationwide appeal and is expected to rake in numbers from all regions. If a popular film industry tracker is to be believed, then the film has earned 3 crores before being released in theatres.

Manobala Vijayabalan today tweeted revealing a calculation on Adipurush’s box office collection through advance booking. He considered a bigger figure of 1,50,000 free tickets with an average ticket price ₹200. It would just add Rs 3 crore to the overall gross Box Office collection. Hence, ₹3cr is not a big deal for a film of a 500 crore budget. This strategy is used mainly to promote the film and help needy people to watch it.

Take a look at the tweet below:

#Adipurush FREE ticket approx calculation. Even if we consider a bigger figure of 1,50,000 free tickets with an average ticket price ₹200. It would just add ₹3 cr to the overall gross Box Office collection. Hence, ₹3cr is not a big deal for a film of ₹5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ cr budget.… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 13, 2023

Adipurush is an expensive film, budgeted in the vicinity of Rs 500 crores, and it is essential for the film to do well theatrically. The non-theatrical revenues have ensured solid recoveries, but eventually, it is the theatrical business that will determine whether Adipurush is a profitable venture or not. Adipurush won’t be having any significant competition theatrically outside a couple of Hollywood and Bollywood biggies over a span of 8 weeks. If the film finds acceptance, the Indian Film Industry is set for a big hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

