Saif Ali Khan, who generally does not have many controversies attached to his name when it comes to violence, once lost his cool and went all out on an NRI business at the Taj Hotel almost over a decade ago. Saif made headlines with his action and even got arrested for it. Hence you understand it was no small matter. Scroll below to learn all about the incident as we take you back in time.

Saif has been in the industry for a long time and has grown to be a really versatile actor over the course of his celebrated career, with a Padma Shri honour and a National Award credited to his name. He is currently preparing for his upcoming Adipurush to hit the theatres, where he would be seen in the role of Ravan; the fans are excited to see him in it since he has been absent from the film’s promotions heightening people’s curiosity.

In 2012 Saif Ali Khan engaged in a nasty fight with an NRI businessman named Iqbal Sharma at the famous Taj Hotel’s Wsabi restaurant. The businessman filed a complaint against Saif as per a report in DNA. According to the report, the actor was accused of hitting Iqbal in the face that fractured his nose. Later on, in a press conference for his film, Agent Vinod addressed the matter after images of him with torn shirts started circulating in the media. He said, “This is not a publicity stunt. I hope this matter gets sorted out soon. I feel sorry for what has happened.”

As per Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan shared how the businessman was at fault as his father-in-law had hit him first and also mentioned that they abused the ladies who were with Saif at that time in that restaurant. He said, “I was hit first. And as shocking as it may seem, the elderly gentleman hit me. I’m not sure what provoked him. I was only defending myself. I don’t think any gentleman would have behaved any differently than what I did. I am confident that justice will be done. I think they (police) have the CCTV footage from the restaurant, and that will prove everything.” He was released on bail the same day and lodged a counter-complaint against him.

