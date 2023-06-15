Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is gaining momentum as it gets closer to the big release. The advance booking trends have been showing good growth so far and things will only get better as ban in Nepal has now been lifted. Scroll below for all the details!

The Om Raut directorial is touted to be one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema. It witnessed a huge blow after the premiere on IMAX screens were cancelled due to clash with The Flash. While things looked good in the overseas markets, it faced a ban in Nepal over the Sita controversy.

For the unversed, Nepal Censor Board had leveled a ban on Adipurush over the controversial dialogue, “Sita is India’s daughter.” As per latest reports, restrictions have now been uplifted after the scandalous sequence was removed from the movie. This definitely is a good sign for the Prabhas starrer which will continue to add moolah at the global box office, with one more market in addition!

It was earlier reported that Adipurush has added $16,000 to its box office collections from the overseas market. On the other hand, it has made about 15 crores in India via advance booking.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. It also stars Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, Sonal Chauhan amongst others.

