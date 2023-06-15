Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recent theatrical release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has shared throwback pictures of herself with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share two pictures, one which shows her enjoying a helicopter ride with Sushant, and the other of her reading the script sitting next to him.

Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption: “On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018 film Kedarnath. The film was well received by the audience.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai house. His death sparked a massive outrage across the country at a time when everyone was confined to their homes in the pandemic. The case, which was also transferred to CBI, opened a can of worms and also put Bollywood on NCB’s radar for alleged substance abuse.

