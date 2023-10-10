Salma Hayek has been the reigning queen of boldness, and she is an enigma on screen. The actress has been the epitome of beauty and confidence, not to forget her exceptional talent. Hayek, even at the age of 50 plus, has been giving us fashion goals, and today, we have brought to you yet another elegant look of the Desperado star that is fresh and soothing to the eyes.

Salma is very active on her social media and often posts pictures to keep the fans updated on her daily life. Besides being an actress, Hayek is also an avid animal lover and has an array of animals on her farm. She even once pretended to have an affair so that she could bring a stray puppy home.

Salma Hayek’s throwback picture from 2017 for Elle France has been shared on X by Cristian Milla, and as per that, she was photographed by Steven Pan. The actress is seen wearing a sheer black dress with a cutout bodysuit detailing showcasing her curvy figure. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she posed gracefully for the pic.

Salma Hayek’s makeup also accentuated her look, and the loose traces of her hair across her face made her even more stunning. The Eternals actress went for minimalistic makeup with sheer foundation and peach blush on the cheeks. Soft brown shadow on the mascara-laden eyes. For her lips, she went for n*de lips and a faint smile on her face. Her nails were well groomed and kept color-free to keep the look muted.

You can check her pic below:

Salma Hayek photographed by Steven Pan for Elle France (2017) pic.twitter.com/bptIsixzIf — Cristian Milla (@CristiMilla1) July 11, 2020

On the work front, Salma Hayek was last seen in Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum, which was released earlier this year.

