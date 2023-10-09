Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the most followed beauty moguls in the world. Throughout her life in the public eye, which is decades, one thing has never changed: her beautiful skin. While Kim is a well-known billionaire, achieving her timeless skin is even possible at home, as per her facialist. All one has to do is follow a routine as a daily ritual and take good care of themselves. Scroll down to check the beauty secrets of Kim Kardashian and how you can achieve healthy skin like her.

Kim belongs to the famous Kardashian-Jenner family. She grew to fame with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, and their mother, Kris Jenner, via their family reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Despite the backlash Kim Kardashian received for her cosmetic surgeries, the reality TV star still works hard to maintain her beauty and physique. She often shares how she follows skincare and workout routines every single day to look flawless. During a recent conversation with E! News, Kim’s facialist, Toska Husted, revealed the secrets to Kim’s glowing skin and suggested how it can be achieved at home.

The Kardashians star’s facialist called the skincare regime a “ritual” and added, “You want some time for yourself and that good feeling that goes with it.” She further detailed a routine to follow that requires some primary skin products and said, “Start with a nice cleanser, an exfoliator, maybe a mask, and take a bath while your mask is working. Do some serums, a facial massage, and a moisturizer.”

Toska further added that one must apply the products at least 30 minutes before going to bed. She said, “Half of it is going to end up on the pillowcase. Do it at least about 30 minutes or an hour before bedtime.” She also praised Kim Kardashian’s skin and added how she is “very natural” when she is not working. The SKIMS founder’s facialist added, “Don’t wear makeup when you don’t need it.”

Apart from Kim Kardashian, Toska also works for Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez. Seeing these divas’ beauty, it is safe to follow the aesthetician’s advice. Wait! She has more to say. Regarding cleansers, Toska suggests, “You need an oil-based one first—it’s going to glide the impurities, the sunscreen, concealer, and all of that off. And then you go in with a gentle milky cleanser to nourish the skin.” Also, sunscreens are equally crucial during the winter season, and one must not skip this essential step in their skincare routine.

It seems achieving Kim Kardashian-like skin just got easier.

