‘I Am Cait’ star Caitlyn Jenner is “extremely remorseful” after revealing she no longer speaks to Kris Jenner.

The 73-year-old former Olympian revealed earlier this week she had “sadly” lost contact with her ex-wife – who she divorced in 2014, months before coming out as trans – while giving an interview to promote new documentary ‘House of Kardashian’, but her comments haven’t gone down well with her family.

According to TMZ, the comments from Caitlyn Jenner – who has daughters Kendall Jenner, 27, and 26-year-old Kylie Jenner with Kris Jenner, and four other children from previous relationships – have “caused tension” within the entire family, with them all siding with their momager and as a result the ‘I Am Cait’ star is very apologetic and willing to do whatever it takes to heal the rift.

Insiders told the outlet the family were not happy with Caitlyn Jenner’s decision to take part in the documentary, but her intention was to go on camera to defend her ex-wife and stepchildren and speak highly of them.

Although Caitlyn feels she should be free to make her own decisions on what she chooses to be part of, she is regretful about putting her truthful comments out in public.

The ex-decathlete made her comments when asked the current state of her relationship with Kris.

Speaking on UK TV show ‘This Morning’, she said: “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad. If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others… I certainly see them and we do this and that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

In the trailer for the documentary, Caitlyn Jenner notes how Kim Kardashian “calculated” her rise to fame off the back of her now-infamous s*x tape and she has now insisted that her former stepdaughter’s intelligence sometimes “gets lost”.

She added: “Kim wanted to be a celebrity and wanted to get into that world, and I told her that’s great, but you know what? Being in that world is a business and you have to treat it as a business – and there is nobody that has treated it more like a business than Kimberly.

“She’s worth in the $4 billion range now…she took that fame and created tremendous businesses … She’s very smart. She’s working on a law degree and is going to be a lawyer pretty soon, and sometimes that gets lost.”

