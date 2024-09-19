Coldplay is coming to India for the second time in a decade! The British rock band is all set to host not just one but two concerts in Mumbai as a part of their Music of Spheres tour. The group earlier performed in the city at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.

Coldplay’s Music of Spheres World Tour has been going on since 2022, with the band performing across various continents, including North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and Asia. If you are eager to watch Coldplay perform your favorite tracks, here are all the details you need about their Mumbai concerts.

Coldplay Mumbai Concerts: Dates, Venue, and Tickets

Coldplay will perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the nights of January 18th and 19th, 2025. The band will be joined by a guest performer, who is currently labeled as a ‘mystery guest’ and will be revealed later. Tickets for the concerts will be available exclusively on BookMyShow and will go live on September 22nd at 12 p.m.

Announcing the event, the BookMyShow wrote on their social media: “COLDPLAY is coming to MUMBAI 🪐 Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 at DY PATIL STADIUM, MUMBAI on SAT 18 & SUN 19 JANUARY 2025! 💚❤ Tickets on sale 22 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 12PM IST”.

Coldplay Mumbai Concerts: Ticket Prices

Tickets for the concert start at Rs. 2,500 and go all the way up to Rs. 35,000. However, there is a way to get cheaper tickets as well, since Coldplay has announced they will be having a limited stock of Infinity Tickets. These passes are launched for every Coldplay show and are charged at the equivalent of €20, which makes the price around Rs. 2,000 in India.

Infinity Tickets for Mumbai concerts will be available on November 22nd, 2024, at 12 pm and will be restricted to a maximum of two units per buyer. The locations in the venue for such tickets are assigned randomly at the time of the concert, so you can be asked to attend the show from any zone, ranging from side view to floor standings.

During their previous show in Mumbai at the Global Citizen Festival, Coldplay played for less than 10 minutes and was joined by AR Rahman as they tried to address the crowd in Hindi. This time, however, the band is getting two full-fledged shows, so get ready to enjoy their hit tracks like The Scientist, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Clocks.

