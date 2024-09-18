After his Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is gearing up to grace the screens once again. The actor stars in Small Things Like These, another historical drama, in a role that is starkly different from the one he played in his previous movie.

Murphy will be seen as a devoted father and coal merchant in his upcoming film, who discovers some dark secrets about a local convent and has to deal with his troubled past in a small Irish town. Here are all the updates you need about Small Things Like These.

When will Small Things Like These Release?

Small Things Like These is slated to be released in the UK and Ireland on November 1st, 2024. A week later, on November 8th, it will debut in US theaters. Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions are distributing the film. The film premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in February, receiving rave reviews for its ‘understated dramatic’ narrative and outstanding performances.

What is Small Things Like These About?

Based on Claire Keegan’s 2021 novel of the same name, Small Things Like These is set in the 1985 Irish town of New Ross. The film takes place in the days leading up to Christmas and tells the story of Bill Furlong, who works as a coal merchant to support his family. Bill’s life turns upside down when he learns some secrets hidden by the local convent, which forces him to face his past and confront the town controlled by the Catholic Church.

Who Stars in Small Things Like These?

Cillian Murphy plays the role of Bill Furlong and is joined by Eileen Walsh as Eileen Furlong, Bill’s wife; Emily Watson as Sister Mary, the corrupt head of the convent; Liadán Dunlea as Kathleen Furlong, Bill’s daughter; Agnes O’Casey as Sarah Furlong, Bill’s mother; Helen Behan as Mrs. Kehoe, the local pub’s owner; Zara Devlin as Sarah, a young woman from the convent; Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Wilson; and Mark McKenna as Ned, Mrs. Wilson’s farmhand.

Is There a Trailer for Small Things Like These?

Lionsgate has launched the official trailer for Small Things Like These, which teases a gripping story set in a gloomy town. Watch it below:

