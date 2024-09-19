Portrayed by Kathryn Hahn, Agatha was originally introduced as Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, Agnes. However, it was later revealed that Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch attracted to Wanda’s magic in the New Jersey neighborhood.

As the first two episodes of Agatha All Along stream on Disney+, fans wonder if Marvel is planning a possibility of season 2. Considering all the MCU shows, Marvel’s longest-running shows have proven successful. As Agatha All Along ensembled A-list stars, including Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, it is highly likely that the show is planned for multiple seasons.

Currently, there is no confirmation for the second season of Agatha All Along. However, given the scenarios in the first season, a follow-up season may be possible. Moreover, MCU’s portrayal of Agatha Harkness has taken a unique direction as it has diverged significantly from her original comic book character. Since Agatha’s reveal in WandaVision, the lore has been adopted to better fit Hahn’s character version.

Even if Agatha All Along season 2 happens, it remains unclear who will return. In the series’ trailer, Plaza’s character, Rio Vidal, hinted at the possibility of bodies piling up, which could reflect the show’s events. While some viewers have already labeled Agatha All Along as one of Marvel’s scariest productions, suggesting violence and death, it is hard to predict which cast members will return for a potential second season.

Certainly, Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness, Joe Locke’s mysterious teenage character, and Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer Kale may also return. Meanwhile, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, and Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal have been featured in the show’s marketing as members of Agatha’s coven, hinting they may also return.

