Jason Statham’s A Working Man is gearing up for its theatrical release this month. It will be coming out one week after the release of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. The long-range box office forecast of Statham’s upcoming movie is here and reportedly projected to align with the actor’s previous film. Scroll below more.

It is an action thriller film directed by David Ayer. The movie, based on Chuck Dixon’s book Levon’s Trade, was written by Ayer and action star Sylvester Stallone. In addition to Statham, the movie will also feature David Harbour, Michael Pena, and Jason Flemyng. It is reportedly Jason and David’s second collaboration after The Beekeeper, which was a commercial success despite receiving mixed reviews.

Jason Statham and David Ayer’s The Beekeeper was released last year and had a reported budget of around $40 million and opened to a decent $16.57 million in the United States. The film collected $66.22 million in its domestic run and a solid $162.6 million worldwide. Now, according to Box Office Pro’s latest forecast, the upcoming A Working Man is expected to debut in the line of the 2024 release.

The report revealed that Jason Statham’s upcoming film is projected to earn between $15 million and $20 million in its debut weekend in the United States. A Working Man is also by Amazon/MGM, like The Beekeeper, the first collaboration between Jason and David Ayer.

More about A Working Man

The story follows Levon Cade, a former Royal Marines commando leading a peaceful life as a construction worker in Chicago. However, Levon is forced to use his old set of skills to find his boss’s teenage daughter, Jenny, who had been kidnapped by human traffickers. He soon uncovers a conspiracy of corruption and government agents’ involvement in human trafficking.

Warner Bros Pictures will release the film internationally. A Working Man, starring Jason Statham, will hit the theatres on March 28.

