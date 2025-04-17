Right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a renowned cricketer currently playing IPL 2025 for the Mumbai Indians. He has been an essential national team player, and he became the first bowler to be #1 in the ICC men’s player rankings in all three formats. He ended last year as one of the leading wicket-takers in Test cricket. Bumrah has won several accolades in his life over the years, and that has helped him accumulate a considerable fortune, today, we will be exploring Jasprit Bumrah’s estimated net worth in 2025. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Bumrah was born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. When his father passed, he was only five to seven years old, and Bumrah was raised by his mother, a schoolteacher. He also has a sister. Bumrah is known for his unconventional bowling style, pinpoint yorkers and remarkable precision. His mastery of variations and calmness under pressure have established him as one of the premier fast bowlers in world cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah’s international career began after he made his IPL debut. He impressed former Indian coach John Wright when he was scouting for talent for the Mumbai Indians team. Wright reportedly invited Bumrah to sign up for MI in 2013. He played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians‘ title victories in 2017, 2019, and 2020, emerging as the team’s leading wicket-taker each season.

Annual Income

According to GQ, Jasprit’s incredible performances helped him to reach the top of ICC Men’s test bowling rankings with 907 points. He is also one of the highest-paid cricketers worldwide. He earns from the contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, alongside brand endorsements and promotional posts online. In 2024’s BCCI contract list, Jasprit Bumrah has been offered a Grade A contract which means his estimated annual salary is a massive Rs 7 crores.

Besides his lucrative annual salary, Jasprit Bumrah reportedly receives Rs 15 lakhs per Test, Rs 7 lakhs per ODI, and Rs 3 lakhs per T20I.

Income from IPL

Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 and joined the Mumbai Indians team owned by Ambani. He was bought for Rs 10 lakhs and has been with the team ever since. They retained him for Rs 18 crores ahead of the 2025 IPL auction. Sportskeeda’s report [via GQ] revealed that he accumulated around 68 crores from IPL from 2013 to 2024.

Income from Brand Endorsements

He is associated with several renowned companies, including Asics, Boat, OnePlus, Dream11, BharatPe, and Unix. ABP Live’s report claimed Bumrah charges between Rs 1.5 crores and Rs 2 crores for each brand endorsement.

Net Worth 2025

Based on the data available and as per Sportskeeda, Jasprit Bumrah enjoys an estimated net worth of Rs 60 crores, which is around $7 million. Bumrah’s rise from playing tennis-ball cricket in Gujarat to becoming one of the world’s premier fast bowlers highlights his unwavering dedication, exceptional skill, and resilience. His distinctive bowling action and consistent impact cemented his position as a vital force in Indian cricket.

