It was a massive ovation in Denver as Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made a surprise return on WWE SmackDown. Yes, the people’s champ appeared in the ring after almost four years and it was literally a goosebumps moment for all fans. Apart from his exciting appearance, things have become officially clear about the veteran’s plans.

For those who don’t know, Dwayne made his last WWE appearance in October 2019. So, it’s almost 4 years since he returned. Before this shocking return, the pro-wrestler turned actor graced the 9/15 edition of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. There, he confirmed that his speculated match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania was on the cards but plans got cancelled eventually.

We’ve heard this for a long time The Rock is going to face his real-life cousin Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. Speaking on Pat McAfee Show, he confirmed his clash with the WWE champion was planned for Wrestlemania 39. However, it got cancelled due to a not-so-interesting storyline. He also said he is “open’ to fight Roman at Wrestlemania 40, which takes place next year.

Speaking about his much-awaited return to WWE, The Rock said, “Honestly brother, it’s not the injury that I’m concerned about because that’s just part of it. It’s just part of the game you sign up for. You get hurt, we all get hurt. That’s just the way it is. It’s not even the schedule because I can control the schedule, to a large degree. Me going back to WWE and wrestling a match, it always comes down to the reason why and what can we create that’s never been done before for the fans. So, that’s the idea.”

Coming to his SmackDown appearance, the Brahma Bull had a verbal clash with Austin Theory, eventually making the latter taste the people’s elbow.

