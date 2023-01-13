With the return of Vince McMahon to the board of directors in the WWE, rumors spread that he has been reappointed to explore the sale of the company. In July 2022, Vince McMahon had to step down in alleged numerous ‘hush money’ payments of over $12 million made to numerous female former employees. Right after his departure, Stephanie McMahon, her daughter took over the charge as CEO and the Chairwoman of the company.

Vince McMahon’s return came right after Stephanie McMahon posted her resignation on social media informing her that is stepping down from her position and will work as the executive for WWE. Following the incidents, many began to believe that the company might go to a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Additionally, a new report says that AEW CEO Tony Khan is in the running to take over the company. Read more to find out.

A report from Barrons, a sister publication to the Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company says that the competitor AEW CEO is in the running to buy WWE. The report reveals that AEW owners Shahid Khan and his son Tony Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE. The source close to the publication said Tony Khan and his father, Shahid Khan are “likely looking for a financial partner to acquire the asset”. The report comes from the part of Barrons’ subscription and mentioned that the owners of AEW have an interest in buying WWE.

Shahid Khan’s current net with is around $11.6 billion, according to Forbes. He also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise and the Fulham football club. Tony Khan runs AEW as the president and it would not be surprising if he is in the running to buy the wrestling giant company, WWE.

