2023 is about to end soon, and we are all in the Endgame now that the list of most searched actors, actresses, and movies is coming up. After defying death earlier this year, Jeremy Renner has made it to the list of Google’s Most Searched Actors of 2023. Keep scrolling to know which other actors have made it to the list besides the Hawkeye actor.

Renner met with a near-fatal accident on the first day of 2023. On January 1st, he was run over by his Sno-Cat, a massive snow plow weighing over 14, 330 pounds while saving his nephew. The actor is known for playing Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his fan following increased tenfold after his inspirational recovery from the deadly incident. He reportedly broke more than thirty bones, and his recovery has been remarkable.

As per Variety, Jeremy Renner is #1 on the top-trending actor list searched among Google US users. It is probably because he left everyone worried after the snow plow accident at the start of this year. Besides him, Jamie Foxx, who was also in the news for his mysterious illness, is on the list. Jonathan Majors, who is also a significant actor in the MCU, is on the most Googled actors list for his domestic abuse scandal, and the trial is ongoing.

Here is the list of top-ten actors on Google’s most searched actor of 2023:

Jeremy Renner – He had been on the news for the accident. Jamie Foxx – Was hospitalized for a mystery illness in April this year. Danny Masterson – The 70s Show star was found guilty of forcible r*pe. Matt Rife – Is a comedian who has been in the news for his comedy specials. Pedro Pascal – He made news for his show The Last of Us and has reportedly been in talks with Marvel to portray the role of Mr Fantastic in the Fantastic Four reboot. Jonathan Majors – Appeared for the first time as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3; arrested in a domestic violence case, and the trial is underway. Sophie Turner – Joe Jonas filed for divorce from her this year. She also made news for engaging in PDA with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Russell Brand – S*xual assault claims were made against Brand while he hosted radio shows. Ke Huy Quan – Received an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once in the category of Best Supporting Actor. He also made his MCU debut as Ouroboros in Loki Season 2 and became an instant hit with the audiences. Josh Hutcherson – He is probably on the list for his horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s, which became a success at the box office.

Recently, a report by IndieWire claimed that Jeremy Renner’s popular app inspired Hollywood veteran Al Pacino, and he is allegedly thinking of launching his own app. His app was called Jeremy Renner Official. It was released in 2017 but was discontinued because of alleged bullying through the use of impersonation.

