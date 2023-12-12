Golden Globes 2024 nominations are finally out, with Barbie and Oppenheimer bagging the most nominations. There is something new with this year’s noms: two new categories have been introduced in the list, one of which has paved the way for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 to grab the prestigious award. The move came after the award ceremony’s viewership dropped last year. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Films booming at the box office didn’t have any space in the Golden Globes list previously as it only categories like Best Picture- Drama, Musical/Comedy, Non-English, and Animated. This opted out certain films that might have entertained the audiences but weren’t eligible for the nominations as they didn’t fall in any of the categories.

According to Deadline, the award shows’ ratings are dropping annually, and it claims that many of the films that mainstream viewers love are not in the Best Picture categories. Therefore, the Golden Globes has introduced a new variety to recognize and honor films that have done exceptionally well at the box office and are loved by the viewers. The viewership was only 6.4 million last year, hence the decision to bring in Cinematic & Box Office Achievement at the Golden Globes 2024.

The movies that have been nominated in the Cinematic & Box Office Achievement category include, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Super Mario Bros Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

It will be a first for the Mission Impossible, John Wick, and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises. Including these movies is expected to increase the ratings and viewership of the Golden Globes 2024.

For the unversed, Tom Cruise gave away his two Golden Globes for Born on the Fourth of July and Magnolia as a protest against HFPA’s lack of diversity. The A-lister did not attend last year’s Golden Globes award ceremony even after his Top Gun: Maverick got nominated.

Another new category introduced in the Golden Globes 2024 is Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedian on Television. The nominees include Ricky Gervais, Trevor Noah, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Skyes.

The 2024 Golden Globes Award Ceremony will take place on January 7th.

