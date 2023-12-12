Zachary Levi seems to be still upset about his Shazam’s dwindling future in the new DC Universe. He has allegedly taken a dig at James Gunn for hiring his brother Sean Gunn in the role of Maxwell Lord. Gunn is often criticized for casting people close to him or for being a nepotist in that matter. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Levi first appeared as Billy Batson, aka Shazam, in 2019, and its sequel came out in 2022. The second film was shrouded in controversies around Gal Gadot’s cameo as Wonder Woman. The movie failed to impress the audiences, and its director, David F Sandberg, revealed that he would not return for another superhero movie. Levi reportedly blamed the studio, Warner Bros, for the box office failure of his DC sequel.

Now, according to a report, Zachary Levi, in an interview with ComicBook, allegedly took a dig at James Gunn for casting his brother Sean Gunn in the new DCU, which James Gunn and Peter Safran are heading. The Shazam star said, “When you’re the brother of the guy who runs DC, I guess you get to play who you want.” His remark came after he was asked whether he would like to take a different like Jason Momoa or Sean Gunn in the new DCU. For those unaware, Jason will play Lobo after being the Aquaman in the old DC Universe.

The internet has divided opinion over Shazam star Zachary Levi’s latest comment. Some have defended James Gunn for hiring Sean Gunn, while some empathized with Levi.

One of the users wrote, “Zach doesn’t realize he is the problem.”

Another joked, “Bros salty.”

A third user supporting Levi said, “He isn’t wrong though. I get why James Gunn does it, but it is nepotism at the highest degree.”

Another said, “He’s a lot of things, but he’s not wrong.”

One of the users quipped, “Zach levi is a solid actor, but opening his mouth like this will get you tossed from projects left and right.”

Another netizen criticizing Zach’s remark wrote, “lol zach is such a little baby.”

And, “Now Levi DEFINITELY not getting a role.”

Check out the post here:

Zachery Levi on if he’s interested in going the Jason Momoa and Sean Gunn route in playing a whole new character in James Gunn’s DCU: “When you’re the brother of the guy who runs DC, I guess you get to play who you want.” [Via: https://t.co/94G0twnFNj] pic.twitter.com/sxBwdSbTWg — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) December 11, 2023

For the unversed, the role for which Sean Gunn has been hired was previously played by Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal was seen as Maxwell Lord and appreciated by the audience. Sean has been a part of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and appeared in the role of Kraglin. He also lent his voice to young Rocket Racoon in the last installment of GOTG. He was also a part of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

As for Zachary Levi, his latest film, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, was released on December 8th, 2023.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Cardi B Says She’s ‘Single’ Amid Offset’s Cheating Drama: A Timeline Of Couple’s On-Again, Off-Again Relationship!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News