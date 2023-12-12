Drumrolls, please! Zac Efron has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And he’s sticking to his roots, which includes his days from High School Musical and 17 Again. The handsome hunk, during his special ceremony shared some memorable words for his late co-star Matthew Perry. Scroll below for all the details!

Efron’s star has been unveiled at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard on Monday, December 11. He has been honored with the recognition in the category of Motion Pictures. During his ceremony speech, the 36-year-old star paid a special tribute to Matthew Perry.

Zac Efron honors Matthew Perry during Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony

Zac Efron recalled his time with Matthew on 17 Again. He shared, “I really also want to mention someone that’s not here today, and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me while we worked on ’17 Again’ together.”

The Iron Claw actor also thanked Matthew for motivating him and pushing him to the next chapter of his career. Zac was grateful to the late Friends star and described their time together as “so much fun.”

Zac Efron got emotional during his ceremonial speech for Matthew Perry as he concluded, “Thinking about you a lot today.”

Matthew Perry biopic: Zac Efron to lead?

According to Matthew’s friend Athenna Crosby, he wanted Zac Efron to play his younger version in a movie about his life. He was reportedly also planning to speak to his former co-star about it. For the unversed, Zac played the role of Matthew’s character’s younger version in 17 Again.

Matthew passed away on October 28, 2023. He allegedly drowned in the hot jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home and was found unresponsive by his assistant. The Friends star was laid to rest a week later at the Forest Lawn cemetery in LA.

A movie on Matthew Perry would surely be an emotional ride for his massive fan base. He was gone too soon, as he was only 53 years old. The actor is widely remembered for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends.

But Matthew didn’t want Friends to be the first thing that people talked about after his death. He instead wanted to be known for “helping others.” He had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for most part of his life. So, he wanted to help others suffering from the ‘disease’ of addiction.

Perry’s family has honored his legacy by introducing the Matthew Perry Foundation, which is a step forward toward his mission of helping other addicts.

