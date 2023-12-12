Selena Gomez is over that same old love, and we need to look at her now because she can’t get enough of Benny Blanco. In fact, the pop star has revealed she’s been dating her new beau for six months now. Scroll below for their full relationship timeline.

For the longest time, Selena made noise over her past relationship with Justin Bieber. They were together for almost eight years, but the Sorry singer moved on with model Hailey Baldwin in 2018. She was dating The Weeknd for a while, but that relationship didn’t last long. There also have been rumors that she was seeing Drew Taggart and Zayn Malik, but there has been no confirmation of the same.

Currently, Selena Gomez is busy defending her relationship with Benny Blanco. Check out their complete relationship timeline below:

October 2015: Revival!

Many wouldn’t know, but Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborated before I Can’t Get Enough. He’s produced two of her songs from the Revival album – Same Old Love and Kill ‘Em With Kindness.

March 2019: I Can’t Get Enough!

Benny Blanco dressed up as a teddy bear and grooved in the I Can’t Get Enough music video alongside Selena Gomez. Tainy and J Balvin were also a part of the collaboration, which turned out to be a major chartbuster on the Billboard.

October 2020: Did Benny pick Justin Bieber over Selena Gomez?

Fans were convinced that Benny Blanco threw shade at Selena Gomez. He praised Justin Bieber as they collaborated on the track “Lonely.” But what grabbed eyeballs was his remark on some “cookie-cutter pop artists” who have a “makeup line.” The hints were quite clear, and today, Selenators are mad at their icon for falling in love with someone who insulted her once upon a time.

July 2023: Selenators missed the first hint?

Selena Gomez threw her 31st birthday party. Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Rosalia, Karol G, Saweetie, Tiffany Haddish, Pia Mia, Sabrina Claudio, and Tyga were among others in attendance.

In the string of photographs from her birthday post on Instagram, one special picture featured her hands around Benny Blanco, while Paris Hilton was also in the frame.

August 2023: (Not) Single Soon!

Sel dropped subtle hints, but honestly, it would have only made for wild guesses from our end. She released a fun track, Single Soon and Benny Blanco was its producer!

During the promotions, Selena also spoke about how men in today’s time confuse standards with high maintenance. Talking about her ideal traits in a man, she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, “You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.” And well, Benny Blanco surely fits the bill!

October 2023: His Rare Appearance!

Blanco was among few close friends who attended Rare Beauty’s first Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 4. Well, by now, we’ve understood that he’s there for Selena Gomez at every big step of her life.

November 2, 2023: Everything comes naturally when it’s with Benny Blanco!

Gomez wasn’t certainly hiding her feelings for Benny. In fact, she returned from her social media break to give a shoutout to her beau, who had released a new cookbook. She even wrote on her Instagram stories, “One of my favs releasing a cook book.”

Blanco also posted a glimpse of his book Open Wide on Instagram, and Selena Gomez was quick to comment, “Finally.”

November 25, 2023: The Confession!

Instagram handle @popfactions reported the rumors about Selena Gomez dating Benny Blanco. The Only Murders In The Building star confirmed the report as she liked the post. If that’s not enough, she also clapped back at trolls who called her beau “so unhandsome.”

And the drama didn’t end there; Selena claimed, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet” in one of the comments. In another, she declared, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

Dating rumors further strengthened as Sel’s mother, Mandy Teefey, began following Benny on Instagram.

December 7, 2023: It’s Official!

Gomez shared a selfie with a mystery man that fans quickly identified as Benny Blanco.

December 8, 2023: Are they Engaged?

The following day, Selena sparked engagement rumors as she flaunted a diamond ring with the initial ‘B’ on it. In another story, she held a hot cup of drink in her hand and sported her unique accessory with all smiles.

She later addressed her relationship to her fans and wrote, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

However, a disappointed fan commented, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol — it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans.”

Selena didn’t hold herself back and clarified, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family, and fans till the day I die.”

We’re super happy for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! Because, in the end, the heart wants what it wants.

