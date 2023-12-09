Selena Gomez is the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, with a whopping 428 million strong family. And it isn’t always the most happening place to be, especially when your personal life is scrutinized. She seemingly confirmed her romance with music producer Benny Blanco recently, and fans have been questioning her choice. Scroll below for her response as a troll said, her beau is “so unhandsome.”

A few days ago, Benny’s old remarks on Selena had been going viral. Fans were convinced that he threw shade at her, calling her a “cookie-cutter pop artist.” He praised her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in the same interview, and that obviously didn’t go well with Selenators. Cut to Sel dating her ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ producer! It was far from our wildest imaginations.

Selena Gomez is head over heels in love and sharing it with the world! The Only Murders In The Building actress has not only sparked dating rumors but is also hinting at engagement with Benny Blanco. She has been flaunting a diamond ring with the initial ‘B’ on her social media stories.

Fans would know Selena Gomez isn’t ready to hear a single word against her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco. She clarified that she’s living the happiest phase of her life and gave it back to haters on Instagram yesterday. A troll took to the comment section of @popfactions post on the new lovebirds and wrote, “HE IS SO UNHANDSOME.”

Reacting to this, another user added, “She can’t get better.” To this, Selena responded, “(I) feel bad for you” with a laughing emoji. Well, she truly knows how to kill them with kindness!

Another hater took a brutal dig at Sel’s alleged cosmetic surgeries as they wrote, “remove your cheek fillers/implants. It’s messing with your brain.”

Selena Gomez didn’t hold herself back as she clapped back, “hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl”

On the professional front, Selena Gomez recently released a fun track, Single Soon. She’s been working on her upcoming album, and fans are expecting references to her relationship with Benny Blanco in the new songs. She’s also witnessed a massive boom in her net worth due to her highly successful makeup brand, Rare Beauty, which witnessed sales of over $300 million in 2023.

Gomez also entertained fans with the Selena + Chef holiday edition that premiered on 30th November 2023.

