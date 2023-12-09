Johnny Depp wasted many years of his life embroiled in legal battles against Amber Heard. It all began when she accused him of domestic violence in 2016. She also gained a restraining order and filed for divorce. But did you know? His late friend Shane MacGowan had advised him to forgive his ex-wife. Scroll below for the unknown details!

Irish singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan died from pneumonia on November 30, 2023. He was 65 and breathed his last at his home in Dublin with his wife by his side. His funeral was held yesterday (December 8), and many celebrities, including Nick Cave, Bob Geldof, Aidan Gillen, and Johnny, paid their last respects.

Shane MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, delivered her eulogy during the prayer service. She revealed an anecdote when the late musician urged Johnny Depp to forgive his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Shane MacGowan’s wife shared, “I hope you don’t mind me saying this, Johnny. When Johnny had a court case involving his ex-wife Amber, Shane had a long conversation with you, didn’t he? And urged you to forgive Amber. Yeah, he just thought it was the best thing to do because he believed genuinely in forgiveness.”

Following this, Victoria asked Johnny Depp, “I’m sure you have by now, haven’t you? Of course, you have, of course you have.”

Well, it looks like Johnny Depp has truly moved on and holds no bad blood for his ex-wife Amber Heard!

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor also read out a prayer during the live-streamed funeral service. Johnny was really close to the Pogues’ lead vocalist. In fact, many wouldn’t know, but he was also a part of Shane MacGowan’s wedding in 2018.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard has been under the radar over her involvement in the upcoming film Aquaman 2. She played the leading lady, Mera, in the first installment. However, her role has been significantly reduced owing to all the negativity on social media.

Amber has been missing in the initial promos of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. It is also reported that she is being paid the same salary as she got for Aquaman (2018), while Jason Momoa is now taking home double the sum he earned during the first part.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp was last seen in the French film Jeanne du Barry. He played the role of Louis XV and received massive praise for his acting chops.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Wonka: Johnny Depp’s Cameo Using Marvel’s Trick That’s Harming Them Would’ve Started A Franchise No One Could Imagine!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News