The Great Indian Kapil Show, season 2 has been struggling for viewership ever since the show started for the second time, with Alia Bhatt opening this season with her Jigra team. However, nothing has been in place for Kapil Sharma and his team, despite delivering some good episodes.

Blame it on the change of the platform that is not getting the audiences this show targets or blame it on the monotonous tone of the show, but things have not been on the brighter end for the chat show.

The sixth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomed Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh along with Do Patti writer Kanika Dhillon. While it was another snoozefest with everyone trying superhard to tickle some bone, nothing has been tackled propely it seems.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Week 6 OTT Verdict

In the sixth week, The Great Indian Kapil Show garnered less than 1 million views since it did not appear on the global top 10 list, where the 10th spot was claimed by The Envoys Season 1 with 1 million episodes. This was the second continuous week when the show missed the entry in the top 10, and it seems like a final exit for Kapil Sharma already, and even Kajol x Singham Again’s mishmash could not help the show sail!

Lowest Viewership

The chat show garnered the lowest viewership of this season, with the fourth week when it garnered 900K views. The fourth week welcomed Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and in our opinion, it was the best episode in the two seasons of the show. However, the views did not translate the theory at all. Moreover, week 5 and 6 have garnered less than 800K and 1 million views. However, these estimates are based on the viewership of the show that claimed the tenth spot on the global list.

So when we say less than 800K views, it could be anything, even as low as 100 K or as high as 799K!

Best Viewed Week

The best-viewed week of The Great Indian Kapil Show was the second week that welcomed Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor on the show, and they promoted their film Devara. The week garnered 1.8 million.

Check out the weekwise breakdown of viewership of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Week 1: 1.2 Million Views

Week 2: 1.8 Million Views

Week 3: 1.3 Million Views

Week 4: 900K Views

Week 5: Less Than 800K Views

Week 6: Less Than 1 Million Views

