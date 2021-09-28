Advertisement

After the Maharashtra government recently announced plans to reopen cinemas, several filmmakers and producers are now busy booking the release date of their films. It seems next year is packed and two big movies namely Ajay Devgn’s MayDay and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 will clash at the box office.

Almost all the major film releases have been announced including MayDay and Heropanti 2. Fans are extremely excited about the films’ release. However, both films are releasing on the same day, next year Eid weekend.

Tiger Shroff on Monday shared a poster of the film on his social handle and wrote, “Happy to announce that I share with you that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath” In the poster, Tiger is seen dressed up in a suit and firing bullets while Tara Sutaria clad in a black dress is sitting on the driving seat.

For the unversed, Heropanti 2, helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is the sequel of 2014 film Heropanti that starred Tiger and Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, MayDay is an upcoming thriller which is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. He also stars in the film along with Rakul Preet Singh. It is scheduled to be theatrically released during Eid weekend next year.

While Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of a pilot, Amitabh Bachchan’s role is being kept under wraps. However, this is not only two movies that are clashing at the box office on the same day.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s film Adipurush and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan are also clashing on the same day. Both films are releasing on August 11, 2022.

