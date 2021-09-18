Advertisement

Tiger Shroff has established himself as a big star in Bollywood, but the journey wasn’t that easy. In fact, to date, the action star has to face severe trolls over his looks not replicating his dad, Jackie Shroff’s machoism. Some even cross the line by calling him feminine in nature.

Not much today, but during his initial days, Tiger was a topic of jokes as didn’t have a beard. Over several years, the Baaghi actor maintained silence but recently, while talking on Arbaaz Khan’s Pinch, he addressed such trolls. Now, after Tiger, even his dad has reacted to such disgusting remarks, especially the ones which compare Tiger with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff said, “About this whole macho-macho comparison, he is young. He is still growing. He is a cub for God’s sake and he is getting there. Also, I am glad that he does not look like what people expect him to. Matlab Jackie ka bachcha hai toh daadhi ke saath hi pait se bahar aayega kya (Did people expect Tiger to be born with a beard because he is my son?)? Being compared to Kareena!” as reported in Hindustan Times.

“And you should see his replies to those comparisons and memes. He was cool with it. He knows his action well so he knew when he fought on screen or danced, he looked like a Tiger. It’s tough for a guy to dance well when he is good at action. But he does both well,” Jackie added.

Earlier, even Tiger Shroff opened up about the trolls on Arbaaz Khan‘s Pinch. He said, “Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, ‘Is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn’t look like Jackie dada’s son at all.’ It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Reacts To Raqesh Bapat’s Love Confession For Shamita Shetty, “It’s His Personal Space”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube