Advertisement

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today. Although he’s son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the Wake Up Sid actor carved his own place in the industry with his talent. The actor has always been on news, from link-up rumours to his equation with his late father.

Back in 2015, Rishi had opened up about how he screwed up his relationship with his actor son and why their decision to let Ranbir move out of the house to live with his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif was a poor choice.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Rishi Kapoor said, “My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I gave Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy? He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his.