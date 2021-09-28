Advertisement
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older today. Although he’s son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the Wake Up Sid actor carved his own place in the industry with his talent. The actor has always been on news, from link-up rumours to his equation with his late father.
Back in 2015, Rishi had opened up about how he screwed up his relationship with his actor son and why their decision to let Ranbir move out of the house to live with his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif was a poor choice.
In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Rishi Kapoor said, “My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I gave Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy? He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his.
“I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change. It’s like there’s this glass wall, we can see each other, we can talk, but that’s it. He doesn’t live with us anymore, which is also a very big setback to Neetu and me. We’re building a new home where there will be a lot of places for him and his family. Till then, life goes on,” added Rishi Kapoor.
Bobby star later revealed that when he was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018, his son Ranbir Kapoor immediately flew him to New York for the treatment, “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually.”
Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor took his last breath last year in April, few months after his death, Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with Rajeev Masand said, “It has been quite a big year in my life, starting with losing a parent, which I don’t think has seeped in yet. I am still, in some ways, dealing with that.”
