Shakun Batra’s much-awaited film Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead released recently. While all the actors were hailed for their performance, Nasseruddin’s performance stood out.

Like his all previous appearance in films, no matter how trivial, he has always left an impression on us. His presence in the film was calm amidst the chaos. However, there’s something else that piqued the interest of the netizens. Scroll down to know more.

Naseeruddin Shah played the role of Alisha’s (Deepika Padukone) wise father in Gehraiyaan. Interestingly, his performance reminded a netizen of his role in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In both films, the veteran actor played the role of an absent father. Other than this, there’s something else that was common in both films.

An eagle-eyed netizen spotted the house, aesthetics, furniture and the setting- everything to be the same in both of the films. The veteran actor’s families in Gehraiyaan and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had the same plight and interestingly the same house too.

Take a look:

Naseeruddin Shah’s reel family lives in the same house pic.twitter.com/3wTFCAUGtD — Divya (@divvss13) February 14, 2022

Maybe it was unintentional but it gave other users on social media something to speculate. Soon Twitter users spotted the uncanny resemblance and they can’t keep calm. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

So finally Salman visited Imran

But found Alisha Wrong timeline. — Aniket Jaiswal (@aniketjazz) February 15, 2022

You deserve so much applause for recognising this — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 15, 2022

Maybe at the same time in a parallel universe. Remember #Interstellar ! — Anantkumar (@M_Anantkumar) February 15, 2022

It's reel only, the families in question are from Gehraiyaan (Deepika and Naseeruddin shots), and ZNMD (Farhan and Deepti) — Spookyboi's boi (@nyope_nuh_uh) February 15, 2022

I had a gut feel about this one…what a catch ! — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) February 15, 2022

Same universe — not malhar (@ThoratMalhar) February 14, 2022

Daymmm, he may really consider it as a lucky house lol — Punnu  (@queer_baeting) February 15, 2022

What an observation 👏 , really like the aesthetics of the place — Rishi Mohan 🔰 (@thelifeofrishi) February 14, 2022

For the unversed, Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which was released on February 11, 2022, was one of the much-awaited films of the year. Even since the trailer was released, many have been eagerly waiting for it. Following the release of the film, it received mixed reactions from the viewers.

The flick was helmed by Shakun Batra who is famous for his work in Bollywood flicks like Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The plot of the film revolves around the concept of infidelity and explores deep human emotions.

