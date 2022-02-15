Gehraiyaan: Eagle-Eyed Netizen Found Uncanny Resemblance To Naseeruddin Shah's House In ZNMD; Read On
Gehraiyaan: Eagle-Eyed Netizen Found Uncanny Resemblance To Naseeruddin Shah’s House In ZNMD(Photo Credit: Facebook/Poster From Movie)

Shakun Batra’s much-awaited film Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead released recently. While all the actors were hailed for their performance, Nasseruddin’s performance stood out.

Like his all previous appearance in films, no matter how trivial, he has always left an impression on us. His presence in the film was calm amidst the chaos. However, there’s something else that piqued the interest of the netizens. Scroll down to know more.

Naseeruddin Shah played the role of Alisha’s (Deepika Padukone) wise father in Gehraiyaan. Interestingly, his performance reminded a netizen of his role in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In both films, the veteran actor played the role of an absent father. Other than this, there’s something else that was common in both films.

An eagle-eyed netizen spotted the house, aesthetics, furniture and the setting- everything to be the same in both of the films. The veteran actor’s families in Gehraiyaan and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had the same plight and interestingly the same house too.

Take a look:

Maybe it was unintentional but it gave other users on social media something to speculate. Soon Twitter users spotted the uncanny resemblance and they can’t keep calm. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

For the unversed, Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which was released on February 11, 2022, was one of the much-awaited films of the year. Even since the trailer was released, many have been eagerly waiting for it. Following the release of the film, it received mixed reactions from the viewers.

The flick was helmed by Shakun Batra who is famous for his work in Bollywood flicks like Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The plot of the film revolves around the concept of infidelity and explores deep human emotions.

