After making fans groove to his tunes, Punjab sensation Diljit Dosanjh stepped into the world acting. The singer-turned-actor carved a niche for himself and was loved by many for her performance in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Good Newws, Soorma, and most recently in Honsla Rakh opposite Shehnaaz Gill. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic in Amritsar.

Time and again we witness actors landing in trouble owing to their films. While a few make headlines before its release, others mire controversy soon after it’s announced. After The Kashmir Files, the latest film to land in trouble is Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming biopic film.

As per online reports, Diljit Dosanjh is facing a lot of criticism for accepting the role as he’s ‘videshi’ and westernized. Reportedly, Jaswant Singh Khalra was not considered a pious person. A man has threatened to commit suicide on the sets. Bollywood life quote a source saying, “Diljit who was currently shooting in Amristar for the biopic faced a lot of criticism and protest on the sets. There was a group of Sikhs who protested against Diljit playing the role of Jaswant Singh Khalra because he is not pious according to them. Diljit was even threatened by one Sikh member that if he continues shooting for the film, he will commit suicide. The makers have halted the shooting and have wrapped up in Amritsar.”

“The makers will now take special orders from the curt to let them shoot with peace and harmony and Jaswant’s story is an important story to tell the audience he was a hero for his people and his journey is something that will leave everyone inspired once again,” added the source.

However, Diljit Dosanjh has requested protestors and told them that he will play Jaswant Singh Khalra with utmost faith and they should let him shoot. “However, they denied saying that he is videshi and is westernised and so they do not want him to play the role of the martyr. After getting special permission the makers will shoot in Chandigarh and not Amritsar and the group of Sikhs do not want them to continue shooting their city.”

