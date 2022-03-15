In just 18 days, Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed the lifetime collections of Ram Leela. The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer had collected 118.70 crores in its lifetime and now Gangubai Kathiawadi stands at 119.39 crores*, after Monday brought in further 1.75 crores*.

With this, the Alia Bhatt starrer is now the third biggest grosser for Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Padmaavat [302.15 crores] reigning from the top and Bajirao Mastani [188 crores] following next. The director has been delivering biggies at a rapid pace and the only aberration has been Guzaarish in between. However, with Gangubai Kathiawadi doing so well, the filmmaker has shown that even without his favorite jodi of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, with whom he had delivered his last three biggies, he can go ahead and score at the box office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the only film which is relatively lesser impacted by The Kashmir Files waves. All other films in the running have been swept away but Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to stay afloat. That said, it can’t be denied that the collections would have been even higher had the competition not arrived in such an unexpected manner.

Nonetheless, the film Gangubai Kathiawadi is on course to go past the 125 crores mark and that would be a milestone worth celebrating for all associated with it, including producer Jayantilal Gada who has now entered the 100 Crore Club with this biggie.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

