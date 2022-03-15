This has never happened before. Never, ever!

For a film to open at 3.55 crores, grow to 15.10 crores on Sunday, and then maintain (almost) the same number on Monday (15.05 crores) is truly unbelievable, unprecedented and unfathomable. This is a never seen before phenomenon and we are evidencing history being created. It has never happened before that the Sunday and Monday numbers have turned out to be the same, especially when it comes to a double digit score and no national holiday. However, The Kashmir Files is doing all of that and more, hence making all wonder what’s happening.

The Vivek Agnihotri directed film has become a national phenomenon and has already collected 42.20 crores in just 4 days. The manner in which it is going, it will comfortably surpass 75 crores mark by the close of first week. While it is now a given that the 100 Crore Club entry would be made by the film in quick time, it has to be seen that whether it happens inside 10 days itself or will that feat be achieved on Monday.

As for where exactly would The Kashmir Files eventually head for, no one knows. There is huge competition in the form of Bachchan Pandey this Friday and then RRR a week later. However, the Anupam Kher led film is running its own race currently and hence a lot would unfold this Friday when new competition comes in. If the film manages to have its second Friday also in the range of 8-10 crores, then it would be game, set, match for it.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

