Since yesterday rumours around Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma’s fallout made headlines and it spread like wildfire. It was being stated that all is not well between the two. One online report suggested that it was Kapil’s one of the jokes that didn’t go down well with the actor. It all happened during Akshay’s appearance on the show when Kapil had joked about his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had joked about how Kumar asked the PM how he liked eating mangoes.

Challenging Kapil, Akshay had told him to reveal the name of the ‘famous personality’ replying to which he changed the topic. However later, it was said that the Kesari star had requested the makers to cut that part and not air it in the episode. While makers agreed to his request, the same video however surfaced on the web.

Now putting an end to all the speculations, Kapil Sharma has now sorted it out with his ‘big bro’ Akshay Kumar. Taking to his Twitter, the comedian revealed that since all is well between the two they will soon shoot for Bachchan Pandey. His Tweet read, “Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you.”

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me 😊thank you 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022

Spilling the details a source revealed to Hindustan Times, “Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again.”

Speaking about Bachchan Pandey, apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Helmed Farhad Samji, the film is slated to hit the screens on Holi, i.e., March 18, 2022.

