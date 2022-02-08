Kangana Ranaut is enjoying all the limelight over her upcoming reality show, Lock Upp. This seems to be a competition to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss but this Ekta Kapoor show is only taking a notch higher. 72 days, 16 contestants in a lock-up, and the host will play the role of a jailer. Is Shehnaaz Gill the first entrant of the show? Scroll below for some exciting details.

As most know, Shehnaaz has been through the worst phase in the past year. She lost the love of her life, Sidharth Shukla. The actress has been away from the media for the longest time and only makes appearances for work commitments. She last appeared on Bigg Boss 15 finale to give tribute to the late actor.

As per Bollywood Life, Sana has given her nod to be a part of Kangana Ranaut-led Lock Upp. A source close to the development reveals, “Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp and she even agreed to do it, Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and he wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity or her. Also, Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the Lock Upp.”

The report also suggests that other contestants will have to fear Shehnaaz Gill. “Shehnaaz rose like a phoenix in the most difficult challenge that life threw at her. And this show will be a cakewalk for her. It will be other contestants who will have to fear and she is the strongest and the most popular face on TV right now. The girl has become India’s Shehnaaz Gill from Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif,” the source added.

Well, it seems unlikely that Shehnaaz will do another reality show but only time will tell if the claims are real!

