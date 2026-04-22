Yesterday, the trailer of Raja Shivaji was unveiled online, and as the teaser glimpsed, we got to see an exciting star cast coming together for a historic action drama. The biggie features Riteish Deshmukh in a titular role and is also helmed by Riteish himself. It’s a bilingual movie, shot simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi, and reportedly mounted on a huge budget. Let’s discuss below if the trailer really pushed the day 1 potential ahead at the Indian box office.

The upcoming magnum opus is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Riteish, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte, Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. Also, Salman Khan will appear in a cameo in the film.

Mixed response to the Raja Shivaji trailer

The trailer of Raja Shivaji was dropped yesterday, and so far, the response has been mixed. While the idea of bringing Marathi and Hindi veterans together for an epic looks good, the trailer didn’t really give goosebumps. The background score by Ajay-Atul is a big plus, but otherwise, nothing really stood out. Riteish Deshmukh looks good, but his presence isn’t as strong as it should be. The supporting cast looks just about decent.

On the VFX front, the Raja Shivaji trailer lacks punch, and several shots look artificial. Overall, the trailer hasn’t landed that well, so it’s received mixed responses from viewers. It has definitely dented the film’s opening-day potential.

Set to score Riteish Deshmukh’s biggest solo opening

Despite the mixed reception to the trailer, Raja Shivaji is aiming for a decent start at the Indian box office. It is set to arrive in theaters on May 1, which is a holiday in Maharashtra due to Maharashtra Din/Labor Day. Since the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Riteish is a superstar of the Marathi film industry, the biggie will score big in Maharashtra on its opening day.

While there’s a holiday even in other states, they won’t be contributing much. Yes, the inclusion of Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan (cameo) will attract some footfalls, but they won’t be much higher, and the major market will be Maharashtra.

On the whole, Raja Shivaji targets 7-11 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 1, boosted significantly by the holiday factor. With this, the film will register Riteish Deshmukh’s biggest solo opening, overtaking Ved (2.25 crore net).

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