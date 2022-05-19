After producing a string of hits in Hindi cinema, producer Anand Pandit is now exploring the regional space with Marathi and Gujarati films and his latest is the family-centric comedy, ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate.’ The film is jointly produced by Vaishal Shah and features Gujarati superstar Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi. The film is directed by Jay Bodas and its highlight will be a cameo by none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

Says Pandit, “It is getting tough for me to envision any project without Amit ji who has been a friend, mentor and guide to me in so many ways over the years. The moment I asked him if he would do a cameo in ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ , he instantly said, ‘Yes!’ He did not ask to hear the script or to know who the director was and came on the sets. This is the first time that Amit ji is playing a Gujarati character in a Gujarati film.”

Advertisement

Anand Pandit continues, “Amitabh Bachchan Sir’s presence on the sets delighted everyone, including my co-producer Vaishal Shah and the entire cast and crew.When Amit ji heard the script on the sets, he loved the witty twists and laughed heartily during the shoot. He was right on time as usual and finished his scenes with clockwork precision.”

Anand Pandit added, “Everyone was surprised by Amitabh Bachchan’s ease with Gujarati but few people know that he is a linguist and effortlessly picks up the nuances of different languages. I remember watching him in ‘Laawaris’ where he spoke multiple languages in a comic scene and little did I know that one day, he would face the camera for my own Gujarati film! As always, he dazzled everyone with his professionalism and charisma. “

The film jointly produced by Vaishal Shah will release on August 19, 2022.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opens Up About Having No Film Release For 4 Years, Says “I’ve Never Been One To Play Into The Expectation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube