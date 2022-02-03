On 27 August 2021, veteran producer Anand Pandit released his passion project ‘Chehre’ in theatres in solidarity with exhibitors and also because he wanted this Amitabh Bachchan and Emran Hashmi starrer to grace the big screen. The film has been regularly featured in the festival circuit and has also gathered much appreciation on Amazon Prime. Now the film’s director Rumy Jafri and Pandit himself want to explore the potential of the open-ended story and may work together on a sequel soon.

Says Pandit, ”Rumy Ji has been talking about his keen interest in exploring the story further and I think that it has the potential to grow in multiple directions. We don’t regret releasing the film during the pandemic because you must take risks if you want to grow and learn but yes, there is something more that we can do with the premise. We would love to make a sequel if Rumy Ji can come up with the right story.”

Anand Pandit says, the experience of making ‘Chehre’ was unforgettable and everyone involved with the project would be happy to be a part of the sequel.

Anand Pandit says, “Be it Amit Ji or Emraan, everyone has had only good things to say about the film, and what would be more exciting than to go through another exciting creative journey together?”

