Sidharth Shukla has one of the most loyal and wide fan bases in all of the television industry, who even after the actor’s untimely death has stayed strong, securing his legacy. Talking about the same, recently fans got quite irritated with the fact that the makers of Broken But Beautiful 3 are sidelining the late actor.

Broken But Beautiful came out in 2018 as a romantic web series on the streaming platform ALTBalaji and would revolve around aspects like love, heartbreaks, and never-ending between two couples.

Recently, the Twitter account of MX player uploaded a short video regarding the show which featured both lead actors Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee is a compilation of clips from the series. While this was quite a good promotion for the show, it did not settle well with the late actor’s fans because the post did not mention the actor’s name anywhere.

The said post from MX Player on the Twitter platform penned, “These rains, this cozy weather is making our hearts wander back to our OG cuties.#BrokenButBeautiful @realsoniarathee.” The platform only mentioned Sonia Rathee’s name and this has irritated the fans to a new level as they lash out at the streaming platform to sideline the late actor.

Check out the post:

These rains, this cozy weather is making our hearts wander back to our OG cuties.#BrokenButBeautiful @realsoniarathee pic.twitter.com/GoUoMT71IS — MX Player (@MXPlayer) June 18, 2022

Fan Tweets:

Yaar I'm a Shehnaazian, but this time, I agree, the climax of the series is because of #SidharthShukla, especially episodes 5, 6, 7 !!! — Shehnaazians ki Queen Shehnaaz (@FireShehnaaz) June 19, 2022

Since deliberately you've forgotten, his Twitter ID @sidharth_shukla

Who was n is the reason of BBB3 success all time….#SidharthShukla — Jyothi Agarwal (@NituAga05873349) June 19, 2022

A heartfelt request from #SidHearts to you, please use hastag of #SidharthShukla & do tag his account @sidharth_shukla for any tweet related to #BrokenButBeautiful3. Physically not here doesn't mean his name is erased. He will always be remembered through his work ❤#AgastyaRao — 𝑴𝒆𝒆𝒏𝒂 𝑺𝒊𝒅𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕 ❤☺ (@meena_sid_) June 19, 2022

I watched the series only and only for @sidharth_shukla and will watch it again only for him.

Your OG cuties were not only one lead of the series. Him not being here doesn't mean u take away his credit. NOT DONE @MXPlayer 😠#SidharthShukla#SidharthKaBBB3 — NIlima (Stanning Them) (@Nilimakant1) June 19, 2022

This series watched by large audience because of Sidharth shukla only nothing else..you should be shamed for not even tag sidharth in it Just bcz he is not in our physical world doesn't means that he'd didn't exist…He is still there in us we keeps him alive ❤️ #SidharthKaBBB3 — Shehnaaz 💫 (@Sanakaurgil) June 19, 2022

People watched this series becz of #SidharthShukla u got those million views only becz of THE SIDHARTH SHUKLA

Nd how conveniently u forgot to tag him… Not done at all… Appreciate the person becz of whom this show was a blockbuster#SidharthKaBBB3 @MXPlayer 😠 — Subhangi_SidNaaz❤️ (@SidNaazAttached) June 19, 2022

Broken But Beautiful 3 was Sidharth Shukla’s last project before his untimely death. The series aired its first season in 2018 and was created by Ekta Kapoor. The series stars Sidharth alongside Harleen Sethi, Vikrant Massey, and Jitin Gulati. The actor received a lot of praise and love for his roles and fans were all head over heels when he entered as Agastya Rao.

Apart from this Sidharth had also entered the Bigg Boss house during the show’s 13th installment and successfully came out victorious from the show. Similarly the late actor also one Rohit Shetty’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

