Sidharth Shukla Fans Irritated After Makers Of Broken But Beautiful 3 Ignore The Late Actor - Here's How Fans Reacted
Sidharth Shukla Fan Get Very Disappointed After Broken But Beautiful 3 Makers Ignore The Late Actor ( Photo Credit – Still from Broken But Beautiful 3 )

Sidharth Shukla has one of the most loyal and wide fan bases in all of the television industry, who even after the actor’s untimely death has stayed strong, securing his legacy. Talking about the same, recently fans got quite irritated with the fact that the makers of Broken But Beautiful 3 are sidelining the late actor.

Broken But Beautiful came out in 2018 as a romantic web series on the streaming platform ALTBalaji and would revolve around aspects like love, heartbreaks, and never-ending between two couples.

Recently, the Twitter account of MX player uploaded a short video regarding the show which featured both lead actors Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee is a compilation of clips from the series. While this was quite a good promotion for the show, it did not settle well with the late actor’s fans because the post did not mention the actor’s name anywhere.

The said post from MX Player on the Twitter platform penned, “These rains, this cozy weather is making our hearts wander back to our OG cuties.#BrokenButBeautiful @realsoniarathee.” The platform only mentioned Sonia Rathee’s name and this has irritated the fans to a new level as they lash out at the streaming platform to sideline the late actor.

Check out the post:

Fan Tweets:

Broken But Beautiful 3 was Sidharth Shukla’s last project before his untimely death. The series aired its first season in 2018 and was created by Ekta Kapoor. The series stars Sidharth alongside Harleen Sethi, Vikrant Massey, and Jitin Gulati. The actor received a lot of praise and love for his roles and fans were all head over heels when he entered as Agastya Rao.

Apart from this Sidharth had also entered the Bigg Boss house during the show’s 13th installment and successfully came out victorious from the show. Similarly the late actor also one Rohit Shetty’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

