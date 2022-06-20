Nandamuri Balakrishna is a name that Tollywood viewers are familiar with. Balakrishna made his OTT debut last year with his nonstop energy and well-scripted celebrity conversation show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ on Aha.

Nandamuri Balakrishna appears to be pleased to host the second season of the chat show now that the show’s creators have announced it.

So, Aha announces the premiere of ‘Unstoppable with NBK 2’, the legendary, humorous, in-depth chat program.

The discussion show, which received a high IMDB rating in its first season, is scheduled to return with even more fun and a cast of celebrities.

Balakrishna, who had earlier appeared on Aha’s Indian Idol, said: “We are here to create memories, and Unstoppable is one. So yes, we are coming back.”

The show ‘Unstoppable With NBK’ has seen stalwarts such as Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu, Ravi Teja, Nani, and Rana Daggubati in season 1.

The show has created unprecedented buzz and aggregated consumers across the world.

