Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati’s hit commercial treat ‘Akhanda’ has now run for 175 days at Chilakaluripeta’s Ramakrishna theatre in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the theatre owners want to celebrate the occasion privately, and Nandamuri Balakrishna is expected to attend. While most people believe that the days of films being honoured for running for 50 or 100 days are over, Balakrishna proves otherwise by achieving this rare feat.

Following the pandemic, the Telugu box office has seen a proper hit for the first time in a long while, and it all started with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda’. In some theatres, the film also completed a 100-day run at the box office in March.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is now working under Gopichand Mallineni of ‘Krack’ fame for their highly-anticipated mass entertainer.

