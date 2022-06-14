Rana Daggubati On Virata Parvam: "Many People Asked Me Why I'm Doing This Movie"

The ‘Virata Parvam’ team held an ‘Aathmeeya Vedika’ in Warangal to promote the upcoming film which will be released on June 17. Lead star Rana Daggubati says he was asked why he chose to appear in a film with a smaller role.

“Many people asked me why I’m doing this movie instead of doing some action picture,” Rana stated while speaking on the occasion.

“Generally, heroes make films for the enjoyment of their fans and claps. However, if you’re looking for an honest movie line in between claps, this is the film for you”, the ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ actor explained.

Rana Daggubati said during the ‘Virata Parvam’ event that the film is totally Sai Pallavi’s show.

“Sai Pallavi is an exceptional performer. “It’s possible to find another actor who can play my role in the film,” Rana stated, “but no one else could have done what Sai Pallavi did in the film.”

Rana Daggubati went on to say that ‘Virata Parvam’ has a poetic touch. Rana explained why the movie is being released only in Telugu and not in other languages, claiming that the film has a unique narrative and appeals entirely to the Telugu audience’s sensibilities.

He concluded by saying, “We will meet again in the same place for a success meet.”

On the work front, Rana was last seen in Pawan Kalyan led Bheemla Nayak. Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, the film was an official remake of 2020’s Tamil hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It turned out to be an average affair at the box office.

