Sunil Grover is one name in the industry that needs no introduction. He is one of the most popular comedians in the country and enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Grover rose to immense fame with Kapil Sharma’s reality show and their feud with each other is one of the biggest controversies in the history of television. Now, he has become a part of Bollywood as well and is also doing OTT shows. Along with so much love and prominence also comes a huge bank balance. Today, we will decode his net worth, scroll below to read the scoop.

His fans call him using different names but two that are very close to our hearts are – Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi. There’s absolutely no better comedy characters till date on television and he deserves all the love and attention for that. Do you know, Sunil was actually discovered by late comedian Jaspal Bhatti. He was pursuing his Masters in Theatre at the Punjab University Chandigarh and would often participate in acting-related events.

During one such event, Jaspal was invited where he spotted Sunil Grover. It was then, the late comedian gave him some insightful advice for his career in showbiz and we have also seen Sunil talking about the same in his media interviews.

Back then, when Sunil Grover was doing theatre he would reportedly only make Rs 500 and that happened to be his first salary. From there, he hustled and carved his way into the entertainment industry and made it big here earning Rs 10-12 lakhs per episode in Kapil Sharma’s show.

Reportedly, the actor lives in a plush locality in Mumbai with his wife and a son. The estimated value of his house is around Rs 2.5 crore. He also owns two luxury vehicles BMW5 and BMW7 which are worth Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Not just that, like Ranbir Kapoor, Sunil Grover is also a big time sneaker head and has a great collection of shoes worth lakhs. The comedian also owns a native house in Sirsa, Haryana which is worth a great price.

Sunil’s monthly income is around Rs 25 lakh and yearly income is around Rs 3 crore according to caknowledge. For a film, the comedian charges around Rs 25-30 lakhs, for a television show he charges around Rs 10-15 lakh per episode and for brand endorsements, he charges around Rs 1 crore.

His net worth is Rs 21 crore which is crazy. Isn’t it? But he deserves it for all the hard work that he has put into his career! His current net worth is 4,20,000 higher than what he earned as his first salary. Whoa!

What are your thoughts on Sunil Grover’s net worth? Tell us in the comments below.

